Success and Wright Claims J100 Accra Girls’ Doubles Championship

Success Ogunjobi of Nigeria and Sydney Wright of the United States were crowned Girls’ Doubles champions at the J100 Accra, Tennis Foundation Ghana Open .

Sydney Wright and Success Ogunjobi defeated Poland’s Alisha Ndukwu and Russia’s Milana Kolesova 6-3, 6-1 in a dominant final display at the Accra Sports Stadium National Tennis Centre.

Determined to complete a back-to-back title run, Wright set the tone alongside Ogunjobi with sharp communication and aggressive baseline play.

The pair worked in flawless sync, refusing to allow their top-ranked opponents any margin for error.

Success and Sydney started the match with total confidence dominating the opening set 6-3.

Ogunjobi and Wright accelerated through the second set, dropping just one game to wrap up the championship match with clinical efficiency.

Building on her doubles' victory,Wright maintained her winning streak with to win the girls' singles title.

For Ogunjobi, lifting the trophy showcased her great skill, teamwork, and determination on the big stage.

The tournament draws the curtain on a great six-week junior tour in Accra, marking the successful conclusion of the ninth edition of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors in Accra.

A major tournament on the international junior calendar, the Tennis Foundation Ghana Open continues to serve as a vital pathway for high-performance for junior players striving to make their mark on the global stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.