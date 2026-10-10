Photos: Mentapulse Africa convenes health and labour summit to address talent retention

Audio By Carbonatix
Mentapulse Africa has convened policymakers, labour representatives, employers, researchers and professionals at the Ghana Health and Labour Summit 2026 at the University of Ghana, Legon, to discuss workplace wellness, decent employment and ways to retain skilled professionals in Ghana.
The summit provided a platform for stakeholders to examine the factors driving skilled workers to seek opportunities elsewhere and consider how better working conditions could encourage them to build their careers in Ghana.
Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo announced that the government plans to recruit 16,500 health professionals in 2026. She said financial clearance had been secured ahead of the exercise to ensure that newly recruited workers would not work without pay.
Ms Bampoe Addo said increasing recruitment must be accompanied by efforts to create working environments that encourage trained professionals to remain in the country.
Chief Labour Officer Dauda Ibrahim Braimah, representing the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, said workers’ decisions to stay in Ghana depend on more than salaries.
“Ultimately, retention depends on quality of life, including housing, security, transportation, and workplace culture,” he said.
Mr Braimah said the Labour Ministry was pursuing reforms to strengthen labour market governance, improve working conditions and expand access to decent employment opportunities.
He called on employers to invest in their workforce, educational institutions to align training with labour market demands, and workers to pursue continuous professional development.
The summit brought together representatives from government, labour, education and other sectors to explore how improved workplace welfare, skills development and employment policies could help Ghana retain skilled professionals.
Through the gathering, Mentapulse Africa sought to advance discussions on creating decent employment opportunities and building a workforce that can contribute to Ghana’s long-term development.
Latest Stories
-
Henderson scores twice as Chelsea thumb Bournemouth
8 minutes
-
Photos: Mentapulse Africa convenes health and labour summit to address talent retention
21 minutes
-
Mahama inspects Nkokɔ Nketenkete plant, eyes Bechem as chicken capital
27 minutes
-
Ghana not seeking full BRICS membership, applying as Partner Country – Ablakwa
28 minutes
-
Woman injures three people in third Poland school knife attack in a week
30 minutes
-
Ghana should join BRICS as partner, not member – NPP Bono East Regional Secretary
31 minutes
-
Ghana High Commission warns nationals in South Africa over protests in Johannesburg, Durban
31 minutes
-
Mahama praises Roads Minister for keeping Big Push contractors on their toes
36 minutes
-
World Cup Visa Scandal: ‘My client has not collected money for visas’ – Ampofo Ankrah’s lawyer
48 minutes
-
US immigration officials defend ICE agents who shot man in same car as child
58 minutes
-
Commentator Katie Zacharia picked as new White House press secretary
1 hour
-
Drone strike by Sudan paramilitary kills 41 near Ethiopian border, rights group says
1 hour
-
King warns malicious online actors are evolving tactics
1 hour
-
Several injured as Saudi capital airport reportedly hit again
1 hour
-
Christa Pike discharged from hospital and returned to prison, her lawyers say
1 hour