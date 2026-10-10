Photos: Mentapulse Africa convenes health and labour summit to address talent retention

Exexcutive director of Mentapulse Africa, Manuel Koranteng

Mentapulse Africa has convened policymakers, labour representatives, employers, researchers and professionals at the Ghana Health and Labour Summit 2026 at the University of Ghana, Legon, to discuss workplace wellness, decent employment and ways to retain skilled professionals in Ghana.

The summit provided a platform for stakeholders to examine the factors driving skilled workers to seek opportunities elsewhere and consider how better working conditions could encourage them to build their careers in Ghana.

Executive director of Mentapulse Africa, Manuel Koranteng

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo announced that the government plans to recruit 16,500 health professionals in 2026. She said financial clearance had been secured ahead of the exercise to ensure that newly recruited workers would not work without pay.

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo

Ms Bampoe Addo said increasing recruitment must be accompanied by efforts to create working environments that encourage trained professionals to remain in the country.

Chief Labour Officer Dauda Ibrahim Braimah, representing the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, said workers’ decisions to stay in Ghana depend on more than salaries.

“Ultimately, retention depends on quality of life, including housing, security, transportation, and workplace culture,” he said.

Chief Labour Officer Dauda Ibrahim Braimah

Mr Braimah said the Labour Ministry was pursuing reforms to strengthen labour market governance, improve working conditions and expand access to decent employment opportunities.

He called on employers to invest in their workforce, educational institutions to align training with labour market demands, and workers to pursue continuous professional development.

The summit brought together representatives from government, labour, education and other sectors to explore how improved workplace welfare, skills development and employment policies could help Ghana retain skilled professionals.

Through the gathering, Mentapulse Africa sought to advance discussions on creating decent employment opportunities and building a workforce that can contribute to Ghana’s long-term development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.