Ghana High Commission warns nationals in South Africa over protests in Johannesburg, Durban

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has cautioned Ghanaian nationals living, working or travelling in Johannesburg, Durban and surrounding areas to exercise heightened vigilance amid reports of ongoing protests that could disrupt movement and pose security risks.

In a press release issued on Saturday, October 10, the High Commission said multiple demonstrations had been reported in the central business districts (CBDs) of Johannesburg and Durban, with protesters in Johannesburg expected to converge on the Constitutional Court.

The demonstrations could lead to significant traffic congestion, road closures, restricted movement and possible confrontations between protesters and law enforcement authorities.

The High Commission has urged Ghanaians to avoid protest sites, large gatherings and areas experiencing disturbances, while limiting non-essential travel to the affected CBDs until the situation stabilises.

It also advised nationals to anticipate road closures, use alternative routes where necessary and follow local news, traffic updates and security advisories from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and relevant municipal authorities.

Ghanaians have further been urged to avoid confrontations with demonstrators, refrain from activities that could expose them to unnecessary risks and maintain regular contact with family members and community leaders, particularly when travelling through affected areas.

The mission advised anyone facing threats, intimidation or violence to report the incidents to the nearest police station and notify the High Commission if consular assistance is required.

It also called on members of the Ghanaian community to remain calm, exercise restraint and comply with lawful instructions from South African security and law enforcement officials.

The High Commission cautioned against circulating unverified information that could cause unnecessary fear or panic, stressing that the safety, security and welfare of all Ghanaian nationals in South Africa remain a priority.

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