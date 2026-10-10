Football

World Cup Visa Scandal: ‘My client has not collected money for visas’ – Ampofo Ankrah’s lawyer

Source: Benaiah Elorm Dafeamekpor   
  10 October 2026 4:57pm
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Lawyer for former National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Jerry Avenorgbor, says that his client is innocent of allegations of visa fraud linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ampofo Ankrah was asked to step aside from his position by President John Dramani Mahama amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged visa scandal surrounding the tournament.

Speaking to JoySports, Avenorgbor said his client had fully cooperated with the police over the past four weeks and maintained his confidence in his client's innocence.

“For the last four weeks, we have been in and out of that office, going through some intense, rigorous, and extensive investigative processes that are revealing certain things to the prosecution, that is, the police.

“We have cooperated and continue to cooperate with the police, and we believe they now have a very clear understanding of this matter.

“My client has not met, dealt with, or associated with any person for the purpose of collecting money, in whatever currency, to secure a visa for anyone,” he said.

Avenorgbor’s comments come as investigations into the alleged visa scandal continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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