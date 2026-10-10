Mahama praises Roads Minister for keeping Big Push contractors on their toes

President John Dramani Mahama has praised Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza for ensuring contractors work at the pace required to deliver projects under the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme.

The President said the minister’s efforts to keep contractors on track were helping to accelerate the implementation of the programme and bring the government closer to its infrastructure delivery targets.

Mr Mahama made the remarks during an inspection of the Ntotroso Bridge in the Ahafo Region on Friday, October 9, as part of his Resetting Ghana Tour.

“Let me commend the Roads Minister for the hard work you are doing. You are keeping all the contractors on their toes, and it is making the programme we launched under the Big Push move at the pace that we expect,” he said.

The President expressed confidence that most of the contracts awarded under the programme by the end of 2025 would be completed by the end of 2027, allowing Ghanaians to begin seeing the benefits of the infrastructure investment.

“I am sure by the time we get to the end of 2027, most of the contracts we awarded end of 2025 would have been completed, and Ghanaians will see the benefit of the Big Push programme,” he added.

Beyond the progress of road projects, President Mahama praised mining giant Newmont for its collaboration with the government on infrastructure development and urged other major mining companies and corporate institutions to adopt similar arrangements.

He said partnerships between the state and private sector could help mobilise additional resources for infrastructure projects while ensuring communities hosting major businesses benefit from their presence.

“These are the kinds of collaborations we want to see. All these big mining companies, big corporate interest, we want that you partner with government,” he said.

The President suggested that such arrangements could involve the government and participating companies sharing project costs equally, alongside corporate social responsibility initiatives directed at communities where the businesses operate.

He said the approach would help strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors while ensuring that communities hosting major investments receive tangible development benefits.

President Mahama stressed that the economic activities and resources generated by large companies should also contribute to improving the lives of people in their host communities.

Under such arrangements, collaboration between the government and private companies, he said, could help fund essential projects, ease pressure on public resources and support development in areas where major commercial activities take place.

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