Ghana should join BRICS as partner, not member – NPP Bono East Regional Secretary

The Bono East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), David Boakye, has urged the government to pursue a partnership with BRICS rather than seek full membership of the bloc of emerging economies.

His comments follow an announcement by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that the government has decided to formally apply for Ghana to join the bloc.

Mr Ablakwa said the move is intended to diversify Ghana’s international partnerships, expand economic opportunities and strengthen cooperation with countries in the Global South.

However, Mr Boakye believes the government should carefully assess the implications of full membership before committing to the move.

“I would just plead with the government that Ghana should go as a partner but not as a member,” he said.

He said he expected the government to provide further explanations about the decision, noting that there were different arrangements through which African countries engage with BRICS.

Mr Boakye cited Nigeria and Uganda, alongside Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa, in discussing African countries’ participation in the bloc.

He also questioned whether Ghana would meet all the requirements for full membership, given differences in the economic circumstances of countries seeking to join.

Asked whether Ghana’s economy could be compared with Nigeria’s, he acknowledged the differences and maintained that the government must consider the criteria for membership.

“Even going in as a member, if there is a certain criteria, we may not qualify in all their listing,” he said.

He compared the membership process to that of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), arguing that admission into such groupings can depend on meeting established requirements and securing the necessary approval from existing members.

Mr Boakye said he expected the government to explain its decision and clarify the approach it intends to take towards BRICS.

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