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Bechem to become chicken capital of Ghana – Mahama projects  

Source: GNA  
  10 October 2026 2:25pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has projected that when the Poultry and Meat Processing Factory at Bechem in the Ahafo Region becomes operational, it will make the town the chicken capital of Ghana.

The President projected an inspection tour of ongoing construction work on the project, which is 50 percent complete.

The inspection forms part of day one of the President's two-day Resetting Ghana Tour of the Ahafo Region.

It would be called that the President officially cut the sod for a modern poultry, meat, and feed processing plant in Bechem on November 27, 2025, which is expected to be ready for commissioning by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

President Mahama advised the youth of Bechem to take advantage of the factory and enter into poultry farming, adding that there was a ready market for them.

He said as part of efforts to ensure a value chain in the poultry industry, they started with the Nkoko Nketenkete initiative before work began on the factory, so that there would be more poultry for processing.

He reiterated that upon completion, the factory would create jobs for more people.

Mr Eric Opoku, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, said following the launch of the Nkoko Nketenkete initiative under the Feed Ghana Programme, Ghana's domestic poultry production had increased from 4.6 per cent to 22 per cent as of May 2026.  

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