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World Cup visa scandal: Senyo Hosi says issue goes beyond calls for Sports Minister’s resignation

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  10 October 2026 11:48am
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Convener of the OneGhana Movement and Trustee of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey, Senyo Hosi, has called for the controversy surrounding Ghana’s visa arrangements for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be addressed as a matter of constitutional compliance and accountability, rather than focusing solely on whether the Sports Minister should resign.

Mr Hosi said he was disappointed that Ghana appeared to be repeating past mistakes, warning that the issue had implications for the country’s reputation, public confidence and the values being passed on to future generations.

He stressed that the controversy was not simply about visa processing but about whether public officials and administrative bodies were complying with the principles of probity, accountability and the rule of law.

Citing Article 232 of the 1992 Constitution, which establishes the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), he emphasised the importance of fairness, reasonableness and adherence to legal obligations in public administration.

Mr Hosi also questioned what young people would learn if political parties condemned similar controversies while in opposition, only for comparable concerns to emerge when they assumed office.

He said the Minority in Parliament was entitled to scrutinise the matter as part of its oversight responsibilities, although he urged its members to remain balanced and fair in their approach.

His comments follow allegations by the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, that some individuals paid between US$7,000 and US$14,000 for visa processing linked to World Cup-related activities.

The Minority has also questioned the verification of personnel lists submitted by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to the US and Canadian embassies. It alleged that only two of 50 names submitted by the GTA as media personnel were verified as professional media practitioners, while 15 of 102 names submitted by the NSA were confirmed as actual employees.

President John Dramani Mahama has asked former NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah to step aside, with Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong appointed acting Director-General.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has also provided a chronology of its engagements, citing correspondence dated January 28, 2026, which it says shows that some arrangements connected to the World Cup fan experience predated its involvement.

Mr Hosi said Ghanaians should be able to trust their governments regardless of whether the New Patriotic Party or the National Democratic Congress is in power, urging public officials to uphold their responsibilities and work towards fulfilling citizens’ aspirations.

He maintained that the priority should be to establish the facts, uphold constitutional standards and ensure accountability, rather than allow the controversy to become solely a political dispute over resignations.

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