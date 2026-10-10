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Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Source: BBC  
  10 October 2026 11:49am
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A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Borough Green in which three people were injured.

Kent Police said armed officers were called to a property in Sevenoaks Road, at about 07:40 BST on Thursday.

Two men suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds, and a woman sustained injuries to her arm and face. One of the men's injuries was potentially life-changing, Kent Police said.

Juan Martez-Ortiz has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife, aggravated burglary and stalking, the force said.

Kent Police say the 46-year-old Dominican national, of Sevenoaks Road, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Saturday.

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