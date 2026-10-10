Fire destroys head of tipper truck on Lower Volta Bridge

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has extinguished a fire that engulfed a Zonda tipper truck on the Lower Volta Bridge in the South Tongu Municipality of the Volta Region.
According to a Facebook post shared by the GNFS, the Sogakope Fire Station received a distress call at 12:39 am on Thursday, October 8, and dispatched a crew led by Sub-Officer Bonni Nutifafa.
The firefighters arrived at 12:43 am to find the truck, with registration number GN 9479-20, engulfed in flames.
The crew deployed foam to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading. No casualties were recorded.
The GNFS has urged motorists to maintain their vehicles regularly, check for electrical faults and ensure they carry functional fire extinguishers.
It also advised the public to report fire emergencies promptly to enable firefighters to respond swiftly.
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