Palmer signs new Chelsea contract until 2034

Cole Palmer has signed a new Chelsea contract on improved terms until 2034.

The England international, 24, was already under contract until 2033 but is being rewarded for his performances following his emergence as one of Chelsea's key attacking players.

He is also increasingly viewed as a dressing-room leader behind the scenes.

The deal leaves Palmer on one of the longest contracts in the Premier League, with only Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Chelsea team-mates Joao Pedro and Geovany Quenda also contracted to 2034.

Palmer signed his previous contract only two years ago having joined in a £42.5m move from Manchester City in 2023.

The renewal is the latest in a series of contract extensions at Chelsea designed to reward established and emerging players while maintaining the club's wage structure.

Joao Pedro also signed a new contract until 2034 in August, followed by Pedro Neto signing a new six-year contract last month.

Palmer has developed a strong understanding with the Brazil forward, while also rekindling his on-pitch partnership with his "best friend in football", Morgan Rogers, during the early stages of Xabi Alonso's reign as manager.

He was one of the few people privy to Chelsea's negotiations to sign Rogers from Aston Villa for a club-record £117m fee this summer.

Palmer has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven matches this season.

It represents a return to form for Palmer after suffering a niggling groin issue throughout last season, when he admitted he had played through the problem even though he "probably shouldn't have done".

Ultimately, his lack of availability led to his omission from England's World Cup squad over the summer, having previously sought specialist advice on whether surgery was required.

Palmer has played more minutes than any Chelsea player this season but missed England's recent international break, prompting Thomas Tuchel to say he "misses too many opportunities".

Alonso confirmed Palmer is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Bournemouth and insisted he remains committed to playing for England.

"Absolutely. He's committed, but he needs to be fully fit to play," Alonso said.

"And when he's fully fit, he will enjoy his minutes. We need him in that moment. The club and the national team.

"He trained over the past week and has been feeling better, but we didn't want to rush him."

Alonso's side are 10th in the table after five matches, having conceded 12 goals.

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