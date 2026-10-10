La Beach demolition: Senyo Hosi condemns lack of consultation

Convener of the OneGhana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has criticised the demolition of La Beach, saying the exercise was carried out without proper consultation with the Ga people and threatens the livelihoods of thousands who depend on the area.

He said the beach was not merely a recreational facility but an important part of the area’s socio-economic, tourism and entertainment infrastructure, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of people.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, October 10, Mr Hosi said the Ga people had made significant sacrifices towards Ghana’s development, including giving up their land for the establishment of the national capital.

He expressed concern that the community was progressively losing influence in its own traditional space despite its historical contribution to the country.

“My Ga people have been very kind to this country. We've given up our land, we've given this country its capital, even to the detriment of our own identity,” he said.

Mr Hosi said the least the Ga people deserved was respect, appreciation and recognition for their contribution to national development.

He described as depressing the situation in which chiefs had held a press conference to announce developments affecting the community without what he considered adequate consultation.

“To see my chiefs sit there in a press conference and claim a thing like this has happened without any form of consultation is depressing and is disrespectful,” he said.

Livelihoods at stake

Mr Hosi said La Beach had served as an important source of livelihood for people who depended on its commercial and recreational activities for their economic survival.

According to him, the beach had grown into a significant part of the local economy, with vendors and other operators relying on the activities there to earn a living.

He said the state had also benefited financially from activities at the beach, including the collection of revenue to support local councils.

Mr Hosi argued that any decision to reorganise the area must take into account the economic consequences for the people who depended on it.

“This has become a critical part of our socio-economic infrastructure, our tourism infrastructure, our entertainment and recreational infrastructure,” he said.

He added that he was concerned about the thousands of Ga people whose livelihoods and economic activities depended on the beach.

Questions consistency of enforcement

Mr Hosi also questioned the consistency of enforcement against structures along the coast, asking why action was being taken in some areas while other developments appeared to remain untouched.

He specifically raised questions about Sandbox Beach, asking whether it had obtained a lease and whether the same standards were being applied to other operators along the coast.

“Did you go and bring Sandbox? Is it because of the political weight that's behind it? Have they taken a lease from you people? How about the other people?” he asked.

He called on the relevant authorities to demonstrate fairness and transparency in the enforcement of rules governing coastal developments.

Mr Hosi further questioned why the authorities had allowed the area to develop over the years if the structures were considered illegal.

He maintained that if the state intended to streamline activities along the coast, it should develop a clear plan and apply it consistently across affected areas, including other parts of the Central Region.

Calls for due process

Mr Hosi said the state had a responsibility to regulate the beach and determine how the area should be developed, but insisted that such decisions must follow legitimate and constitutional processes.

He argued that La Beach had existed for years as a recognised destination for recreation and entertainment, rather than an informal settlement that had emerged without the knowledge of the authorities.

He questioned why the state had not used its regulatory powers and the revenue it collected to establish a clear framework for managing the area.

According to him, a proper planning process would have helped prevent the current situation and ensured that the interests of affected communities were considered.

“If you have a legitimate reason, go through a legitimate and constitutional process. Don't be arbitrary. Don't be unfair. Don't be disrespectful to my people,” he said.

Mr Hosi expressed concern about the demolition of La Beach, saying the Ga people’s historical contributions to Ghana must be respected and considered in decisions affecting their land and livelihoods.

He called for an approach that balances the state's responsibility to regulate coastal areas with fairness, transparency and respect for the people whose lives and economic activities are tied to La Beach.

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