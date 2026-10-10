Jinapor warns underperforming energy sector CEOs of consequences, says no protection for failure

John Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has warned chief executive officers and managing directors of institutions under his ministry that persistent non-performance will attract consequences, insisting that every head of institution must demonstrate measurable results.

He said the government would not tolerate a culture of excuses, unnecessary delays and prolonged meetings without tangible outcomes, stressing that the Ghanaian people expect public institutions to deliver on their mandates.

Addressing the 2026 Energy Sector Performance Review Retreat, Dr Jinapor said the government’s commitment to accountability had already been demonstrated through the dissolution of nine boards, three of which fall under the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

“The President is prepared to take similar action where necessary. CEOs and MDs whose performance falls short of the expected level of delivery should have no doubt that there will be consequences. There will be no protection for persistent non-performance,” he stated.

The minister said the retreat was an opportunity for the various agencies to assess their performance in 2026, identify outstanding commitments and establish clear priorities for 2027.

He directed every agency to outline its achievements for the year, its targets for 2027, the resources required to meet those targets and the timelines for implementation.

“My expectation for this Retreat is therefore simple: frank discussions and concrete results. Let us acknowledge our achievements, but let us also be honest about where we have fallen short,” he said.

Dr Jinapor urged institutional heads to escalate challenges requiring government intervention and make a clear case for the resources they need, rather than allowing difficulties to become excuses for inaction.

“If there are challenges, bring them forward. If resources are required, make the case. If decisions are needed, escalate them. But we cannot continue to explain why things cannot be done. We must find ways to get them done,” he added.

He, however, cautioned that the drive to improve performance must not come at the expense of compliance with the law, particularly in procurement and the use of public funds.

He said procurement processes must remain transparent, competitive and accountable, while institutions must obtain the necessary approvals, properly document decisions and ensure value for money.

“We can deliver quickly and still comply with the law. We can innovate and still follow due process. And we can achieve value for money while meeting our development objectives,” he stressed.

Dr Jinapor said the ultimate objective was to build an energy sector that is reliable, affordable, sustainable and resilient, capable of supporting Ghana’s economic transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.