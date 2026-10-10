World Cup visa scandal: Sports Ministry not shielding anyone – Sports Minister’s special aide

The special aide to the Sports Minister, Wonder Sitsofe Mandel, says the Ministry of Sports and Recreation will not shield anyone found to have engaged in wrongdoing in the ongoing investigation into the alleged World Cup visa scandal.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, October 10, he insisted that the law must take its course, stressing that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is already investigating the matter.

“Whenever there is wrongdoing, the law must take its course, and the ministry is not shielding anybody. If anyone collected money unlawfully, the ministry will present that applicant. If anyone abused the office process or benefited improperly, the law will work. The law must work,” he said.

His comments follow concerns over the payment of approximately $623,000 in visa facilitation fees in connection with Ghana's arrangements for supporters and officials travelling to the tournament.

President John Mahama subsequently suspended Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Director General of the NSA pending investigations into the matter.

The Minority is now demanding that the investigation be extended to other officials it alleges played a role in the arrangements. It wants the Sports Minister and the GTA Chief Executive to be removed from office and prosecuted if found culpable.

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