Audio By Carbonatix
The special aide to the Sports Minister, Wonder Sitsofe Mandel, says the Ministry of Sports and Recreation will not shield anyone found to have engaged in wrongdoing in the ongoing investigation into the alleged World Cup visa scandal.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, October 10, he insisted that the law must take its course, stressing that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is already investigating the matter.
“Whenever there is wrongdoing, the law must take its course, and the ministry is not shielding anybody. If anyone collected money unlawfully, the ministry will present that applicant. If anyone abused the office process or benefited improperly, the law will work. The law must work,” he said.
His comments follow concerns over the payment of approximately $623,000 in visa facilitation fees in connection with Ghana's arrangements for supporters and officials travelling to the tournament.
President John Mahama subsequently suspended Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as Director General of the NSA pending investigations into the matter.
The Minority is now demanding that the investigation be extended to other officials it alleges played a role in the arrangements. It wants the Sports Minister and the GTA Chief Executive to be removed from office and prosecuted if found culpable.
Latest Stories
-
World Cup visa scandal: Sports Ministry not shielding anyone – Sports Minister’s special aide
21 minutes
-
World Cup visa scandal: Over 30 people misrepresented as GTA board members to US Embassy – Vincent Assafuah alleges
22 minutes
-
Fire destroys wooden structure near Yesu Mo Villa at Bush Road
23 minutes
-
NDC threatens sanctions over oversized campaign posters, gives aspirants 5 days to comply
1 hour
-
Star Oil paid GH¢2.7bn in taxes, levies in nine months of 2026
2 hours
-
Samson’s Take: The rule of law is cheaper before the bulldozer
2 hours
-
GRA blames system failure for delay in issuing receipt over passenger’s customs duty
2 hours
-
Livestream: Newsfile discusses World Cup visa scandal, beach demolitions, education strikes, BRICS bid
2 hours
-
NC-PTAs welcomes end of teachers’ strike, urges parents to prepare children for Monday
2 hours
-
Government procures over 2,000 transformers as Ghana’s electricity access hits 89.13% – Energy Minister
3 hours
-
UTAG-UG threatens strike on October 19 over unpaid allowance
3 hours
-
Let The Constitution direct Chieftaincy to deliver “All Development Is Local”
4 hours
-
John Jinapor outlines renewable energy, nuclear power priorities for 2027
4 hours
-
Ghana explores centre of excellence for hearing, communication and cochlear implant care
5 hours
-
Schizophrenia-related disorders lead mental health cases recorded in Ghana
6 hours