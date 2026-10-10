GRA blames system failure for delay in issuing receipt over passenger’s customs duty

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says a GH¢807.68 customs duty assessed on a passenger’s luggage at the Accra International Airport was duly accounted for, following allegations of extortion involving Customs officers.

In a statement dated October 9, 2026, the Authority said preliminary investigations into the incident involving Gifty Osei Bonsu found that a temporary system failure disrupted the payment process, preventing the immediate issuance of an official receipt.

According to the GRA, Ms Bonsu arrived in Ghana aboard Egypt Air on October 3 and was referred for further examination after her luggage was selected for inspection at the Red Channel in the airport’s Arrivals Hall.

The inspection uncovered 20 pairs of new women’s shoes, nine new women’s dresses, 18 new men’s shirts and four new wigs.

The Authority said Customs officers assessed GH¢807.68 in duty on the 20 pairs of shoes.

However, the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) was temporarily unavailable, affecting the processing of the payment and the issuance of an official receipt.

The GRA said Ms Bonsu, who indicated that she had a flight to catch, deposited GH¢600 with the officers towards the payment. A friend later deposited another GH¢200, bringing the total amount to GH¢800.

According to the Authority, the system was restored after the passenger had left the airport, allowing the full assessed duty to be paid into its revenue account at Ecobank Ghana Limited on the same day. An official receipt was subsequently generated in Ms Bonsu’s name.

The GRA added that the Customs officers used their personal funds to cover the GH¢7.68 difference between the amount collected and the assessed duty.

“The Authority wishes to assure the public that the transaction was undertaken in good faith and that the assessed duty was duly accounted for,” the statement said.

The Authority, however, acknowledged the delay in providing the service and apologised to Ms Bonsu for the inconvenience caused.

It said alternative procedures had been introduced to facilitate passenger services during system interruptions, while a review of the standard operating procedures governing Customs officers’ engagement with travellers at the country’s ports of entry had also begun.

The review will focus on professional communication, transparency in duty assessment and collection, and proper documentation of transactions.

The GRA further disclosed that it was developing an improved passenger-facing process to provide clearer information on Customs requirements, the calculation and payment of duties, and the channels available to passengers seeking clarification, challenging assessments or lodging complaints.

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