Dutch authorities enlist Ghana in hunt for fugitive drug lord Bolle Jos

The Netherlands is seeking Ghana’s support to disrupt the drug supply network of fugitive Dutch trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, widely known as Bolle Jos, who is believed to be hiding in Sierra Leone.

Dutch Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel is supporting efforts to involve Ghanaian authorities in the pursuit, with the aim of cutting off supply lines linked to the fugitive’s network, according to a report by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

The precise form of the support is still being worked out, but the report says it could include the deployment of Dutch police officers to Ghana.

Leijdekkers has been sentenced to more than 80 years in prison in the Netherlands and Belgium for drug trafficking and related offences. He is believed to be in Sierra Leone, where reports say he has links to influential figures, including the president’s family.

The renewed effort comes after French customs officers intercepted nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk in September 2026. The cocaine was concealed in a container carrying recycled plastic waste from Ghana and was estimated to have a street value of about US$260 million.

Four Ghanaians have since been arraigned before the High Court in Accra in connection with the seizure. They include Desmond Koranteng Curiel, described in reports as a suspected Ghana-based operative for Leijdekkers’ network.

The four have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to export narcotic drugs and exportation of narcotic drugs.

Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission has said the country will not serve as a safe haven or transit point for international drug trafficking organisations.

The Netherlands has been seeking Leijdekkers’ extradition from Sierra Leone for months, but efforts to secure his transfer have so far been unsuccessful.

As part of the pressure, the European Commission has suspended €18 million in budget support to Sierra Leone. The Netherlands also hopes a further €22.5 million in support earmarked for 2027 will be blocked if Leijdekkers is not handed over.

The Dutch government is pursuing additional European measures to freeze his assets and restrict his movements. It is also seeking cooperation from other African countries to increase regional pressure and disrupt the networks that may be helping him evade arrest.

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