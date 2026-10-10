Ghana explores centre of excellence for hearing, communication and cochlear implant care

Ghana is exploring the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Hearing, Communication and Cochlear Implant Care to expand access to specialist hearing services and strengthen local healthcare capacity.

The proposed centre would bring together services including hearing screening, diagnosis, ear, nose and throat (ENT) care, audiology, hearing technology, cochlear implant services, speech and language therapy, rehabilitation, family support and research.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting involving Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith; Emilio Alonso Mendoza, president of the Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (AG Bell); Roxana Semorile, president of Semorile Holdings, LLC; and Maabena Webb, executive director of Region17.

Participants emphasised that the proposed centre should be Ghanaian-led and complement existing health and academic institutions rather than replace them.

Ambassador Smith said the vision was to build an institution around Ghana’s healthcare priorities, infrastructure and professional workforce while strengthening services and expertise already available in the country.

A key part of the proposal is to develop sustainable local expertise in hearing healthcare.

Under the model discussed, international specialists would initially work alongside Ghanaian healthcare professionals to transfer skills and strengthen local capacity.

Ghanaian professionals would subsequently be equipped to train others, helping to build a sustainable pipeline of expertise within the country.

The initiative is also intended to position Ghana as a centre for professional training and knowledge-sharing, enabling local specialists to contribute to hearing healthcare across Africa.

Hearing health remains an important public health concern, particularly for children, as early identification and appropriate intervention can influence language development, educational outcomes and future employment opportunities.

The World Health Organization estimates that 4.8% of Ghana’s population lives with disabling hearing loss, according to figures cited in the proposal.

The initiative is also aligned with the Ghana Health Service’s stated strategic direction for 2026 to 2036, which calls for equitable and integrated ear and hearing services across all 16 regions.

Beyond providing treatment, the proposed centre is envisioned as a platform for professional training, research, innovation and regional knowledge exchange.

Ambassador Smith expressed appreciation to participants for the discussions and indicated his interest in continued engagement to advance the proposal.

The initiative’s guiding principle is to deliver care and train professionals in Ghana, retain knowledge locally and share Ghanaian expertise across Africa.

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