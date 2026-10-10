UTAG-UG threatens strike on October 19 over unpaid allowance

Audio By Carbonatix
The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-UG) has threatened to withdraw teaching and related services from Monday, October 19, 2026, if the government fails to pay its members’ 2026 Book and Research Allowance.
In a notice of intention to embark on industrial action dated October 9, 2026, the association said the planned action was in response to persistent delays in the payment of the allowance.
The notice, addressed to the National Labour Commission, said the delay was contrary to a Memorandum of Agreement signed between UTAG and the government in 2020, which provides for the allowance to be paid by the end of August each year.
UTAG-UG has given the government until Friday, October 16, 2026, to settle the outstanding payments.
“Given the current circumstances, if by Friday 16th October 2026 these monies are not paid, members of UTAG-UG will withdraw all teaching and related services beginning Monday 19th of October 2026,” the notice stated.
The letter was signed by the association’s president, Dr. Jerry Joe Harrison, and its secretary, Godfred Bright Hagan.
Copies of the notice were sent to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the ministers responsible for Employment and Labour Relations, Finance and Education, the Director of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and the national president of UTAG.
The latest threat follows earlier warnings by the University of Ghana branch over delays in the payment of the allowance, which supports lecturers’ academic and research activities.
The proposed withdrawal of services could disrupt teaching and other related academic activities at the University of Ghana if the outstanding payments are not made before the deadline.
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