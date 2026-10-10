NC-PTAs welcomes end of teachers’ strike, urges parents to prepare children for Monday

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NC-PTAs) Ghana has welcomed the decision by teacher unions to call off their strike, urging parents and guardians to prepare their children to return to school on Monday, October 12, 2026.

In a press statement dated October 10, the Council said it was pleased with the communiqué signed on October 9 between the government, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ghana Education Service (GES), and the teacher unions — the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).

The Council expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for his intervention, as well as the government’s negotiating team and teacher union leaders for reaching an agreement to end the industrial action.

“We are grateful that teachers have called off the strike to return to full classroom work on Monday, 12th October, 2026,” the statement, signed by the General Secretary, Gapson Kofi Raphael, said.

The NC-PTAs also thanked the unions for choosing dialogue over a prolonged dispute, acknowledging that teachers had raised concerns they considered important to their welfare.

It urged all parties to honour the commitments reached during negotiations, particularly those relating to outstanding promotion arrears, allowances and the expired collective agreement.

Under the reported agreement, the outstanding promotion processes for 51,000 teachers are expected to be completed by October 16, with the remaining cases to be addressed by the end of October.

The statement also cited plans for the modalities for the Deprived Area Allowance to be addressed in January 2027, the Digital Support Allowance in November and the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Allowance in December.

The Council said it would monitor the implementation of the commitments and called on the FWSC, GES and teacher unions to work proactively to meet the agreed timelines.

It further urged school-based PTA executives to collaborate with school management to recover contact hours lost during the strike.

The Council said the reopening of schools would ease the burden on parents who had spent the period managing their children’s learning while continuing to meet their family responsibilities.

It also warned that prolonged school closures affect businesses and livelihoods linked to education, including school transport operators, uniform sellers, bookshops, food vendors and suppliers to the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

The NC-PTAs called on parents and guardians in public basic and secondary schools to ensure their wards were ready to resume classes on Monday.

“No Teacher, No School. No School, No Future,” the statement added.

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