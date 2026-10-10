NDC threatens sanctions over oversized campaign posters, gives aspirants 5 days to comply

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has threatened disciplinary action against members and aspirants who breach its campaign poster and banner regulations during the party’s ongoing reorganisation.
The party has directed aspirants to ensure that their campaign posters and banners do not exceed five feet in width and eight feet in height.
In a press release dated October 9, 2026, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) also restricted the display of campaign materials to constituency offices, regional offices and election grounds.
The directive follows concerns raised by the committee over what it described as the mounting of oversized campaign posters and banners at various locations across the country.
According to the party, the measures are intended to maintain order and discipline and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants participating in the reorganisation process.
The FEC further said the NDC, as the governing party, must lead by example through modesty and restraint, avoiding displays of extravagance that could conflict with its values and the expectations of the Ghanaian public.
Members and aspirants whose campaign materials do not comply with the directive have been given five days, effective October 10, to make the necessary adjustments.
The committee warned that any wilful disregard of the directive would attract appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s constitution, electoral guidelines and other applicable directives.
The FEC, however, expressed confidence that members and aspirants would cooperate fully to ensure compliance with the new rules.
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