Fire destroys wooden structure near Yesu Mo Villa at Bush Road

A fire near Yesu Mo Villa at Bush Road in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly on Thursday, October 8, destroyed a wooden structure and its contents, but firefighters prevented it from spreading to the Calvary Apostolic Revival Church.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), personnel from the Trade Fair Fire Station responded to the domestic fire and arrived at the scene at 8:46 am.

The firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8:52 am and completely extinguished it at 9:31 am.

Although the wooden structure and its contents were destroyed, the adjoining Calvary Apostolic Revival Church was successfully salvaged.

The GNFS confirmed that no casualties were recorded, while investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.