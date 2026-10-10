Yaw Ampofo Ankrah hasn’t taken or received any money to facilitate visas – Lawyer insists

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The lawyer for the suspended Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has insisted that his client has not received any money from individuals in connection with the alleged 2026 FIFA World Cup visa scandal.
Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has been suspended from his position amid controversy over an alleged visa facilitation arrangement linked to the tournament.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, October 10, his lawyer, Jerry Avernugbor, said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) was aggressively investigating the matter and urged the public to allow the process to establish the facts.
“The police are investigating aggressively, and they've been investigating for the past whole week,” he said, adding that he and his client had been attending interviews at the CID headquarters.
Mr Avernugbor maintained that his client had neither received money from applicants nor participated in any visa-related transactions.
“What I'm saying here is, let it be known, my client has not received a penny from any individual,” he stressed.
He explained that, during the investigation, he had seen documents relating to the allegations but cautioned against interpreting them without considering the full circumstances.
According to him, the evidence available to investigators could lead to conclusions different from those being drawn from documents circulating publicly.
The lawyer also said his client had been introduced to a company through a representative at the US Embassy, which he claimed had presented the company as a legitimate entity.
He added that his client had designated an assistant as the point of contact after the embassy requested one.
Mr Avernugbor acknowledged that the investigation could establish wrongdoing but insisted that any conclusions about his client's involvement should be based on the evidence.
“If my client is found guilty, the law will take its course, and the police are doing very, very well in this regard,” he said.
He further indicated that the investigation would need to clarify the circumstances surrounding individuals alleged to have paid money in connection with the visa applications.
The CID is investigating allegations of irregularities involving visa applications linked to Ghana's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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