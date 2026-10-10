GSA postpones auction of unserviceable vehicles

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has postponed the auction sale of its unserviceable vehicles, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2026.
In a public notice issued on Friday, October 9, the Authority said the auction, initially scheduled to take place at 9:00 am at its premises, had been rescheduled to a later date.
It said a new date for the sale would be communicated to the public in due course.
The GSA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change and thanked the public for their understanding.
For further enquiries, interested persons may contact the auctioneer on 0244 687 447.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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