National

GSA postpones auction of unserviceable vehicles

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  10 October 2026 11:52am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has postponed the auction sale of its unserviceable vehicles, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2026.

In a public notice issued on Friday, October 9, the Authority said the auction, initially scheduled to take place at 9:00 am at its premises, had been rescheduled to a later date.

It said a new date for the sale would be communicated to the public in due course.

The GSA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change and thanked the public for their understanding.

For further enquiries, interested persons may contact the auctioneer on 0244 687 447.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group