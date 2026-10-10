Don’t let speed of information become your judgement – CJ tells new lawyers

Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has urged 1,568 newly qualified lawyers to verify information before expressing opinions, warning against the dangers of misinformation and hasty public commentary.

He said lawyers must exercise restraint, uphold professional ethics and protect their integrity in an era when unverified information could spread rapidly through digital platforms.

“Do not allow the speed of information to become your judgement. The most important currency of a lawyer is not money, not even knowledge. It is integrity,” he said at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony in Teshie, Accra.

Some 1,568 lawyers were enrolled at the ceremony. The number represents the largest cohort called to the Bar at the ceremony.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who is also the Chairman of the General Legal Council, said messages circulated on WhatsApp could cross national borders before their accuracy was established.

“A video is uploaded, a headline is circulated, a claim is repeated, and suddenly thousands of people are forming opinions about facts they have neither verified nor witnessed. As lawyers, you must be different,” he advised.

The Chief Justice urged the new lawyers to pause, verify information, read carefully and cross-check facts before speaking publicly.

He said lawyers must recognise situations in which professional restraint was necessary and avoid commenting on matters without establishing the facts.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie also reminded them that integrity took years to build but could be destroyed in a short time.

He said lawyers were not above the law and urged them not to accept bribes or allow political affiliations to override their professional principles.

The Chief Justice cautioned them against carelessness in handling legal matters, stressing that youth or inexperience would not excuse inadequate preparation.

“Prepare your cases properly, know your facts and understand them; there is no substitute for preparation.

“If you hold these principles - integrity, diligence, respect, honesty and discipline- you will not only succeed in law, but you will also dignify it,” he said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie also advised the new lawyers to manage their finances prudently and build their professional reputations through patience and integrity.

The ceremony was attended by media personalities and Members of Parliament, including Sam George and Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong won the John Mensah Sarbah Award for the best all-round performance in the Professional Law Examination. She was also adjudged the best student in Civil Procedure.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.