RTI Commission marks 2026 RTI month with focus on information integrity in digital age

Chairman of the RTI Commission’s Governing Board, Dr. James Asante

The Right to Information Commission has announced a month-long programme of activities to mark the 2026 Right to Information Month, with a focus on tackling information disorder and promoting access to credible and verified information in Ghana’s increasingly digital environment.

The celebration, scheduled for September, will be held under the theme “Upholding Information Integrity in the Digital Age: The Role of Access to Information in Addressing Information Disorder.”

The Commission says the initiative is aimed at deepening public awareness of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), and strengthening the role of access to information in promoting transparency, accountability, citizen participation, and good governance.

Speaking on the importance of the celebration, Chairman of the RTI Commission’s Governing Board, Dr James Asante, said the annual observance provides an opportunity to deepen public understanding of the right to access information.

“This fundamental right enables every person to seek and receive information, subject only to the limitations prescribed by law,” Dr Asante said.

He said access to information remains critical to strengthening public participation and accountability, particularly at a time when citizens are increasingly consuming information through digital platforms.

Dr Asante noted that the RTI Month would provide an important platform for engaging citizens and key stakeholders on the role of access to information in promoting transparency and good governance.

“The commemoration provides an important platform for engaging citizens and key stakeholders on the critical role of access to information in promoting transparency, accountability, inclusive participation and good governance,” he said.

The Commission has scheduled a series of activities from September 1 to 28, culminating in the commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information on September 28.

As part of the programme, officials of the Commission will engage the public through radio and television interviews in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, and Bolgatanga.

The engagements are expected to educate the public on the provisions of Act 989 and clarify the responsibilities of public institutions and citizens under the law.

Dr Asante also urged stakeholders to play their part in promoting reliable information and strengthening Ghana’s information ecosystem.

“The media and civil society organisations are encouraged to continue championing the right of access to information and promoting the dissemination of accurate and verified information,” he said.

The Commission will also hold a stakeholder conference on September 24, bringing together representatives from ministries, departments, and agencies, metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies; civil society organisations; the media; academia; traditional authorities; and development partners.

The conference will explore practical measures for addressing information disorder, strengthening public participation in decision-making, and improving information integrity within Ghana’s digital information ecosystem.

The Commission has further called on public institutions to strengthen proactive disclosure and comply fully with their obligations under Act 989.

Citizens have also been encouraged to exercise their right to information responsibly, seek information from credible sources, and contribute to building a well-informed and resilient society.

The International Day for Universal Access to Information was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2015 and subsequently recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2019.

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