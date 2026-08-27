Ayariga praises Afenyo-Markin for integrity and forthrightness in Parliament

Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has praised Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin for his integrity, honesty and forthrightness, acknowledging the constructive working relationship they maintained in Parliament despite being on opposing sides of the political divide.

Speaking before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Mr Ayariga said Mr Afenyo-Markin consistently played his role as Minority Leader by advancing the position of his side of the House, just as the Minority was expected to challenge the government.

“You can trust that he will call trouble. You can trust that he will push his side’s position.”

Mr Ayariga said he understood that Mr Afenyo-Markin was simply fulfilling his parliamentary responsibility and therefore allowed him to make his case while he also performed his role as Majority Leader.

“He’s just playing his role. So let him play it. I’ll play mine.”

Mr Ayariga said his experience working with Mr Afenyo-Markin over the previous one and a half years had enabled him to appreciate his personal qualities.

“I’ve come to know you as a person of integrity and honesty.”

He thanked the Minority Leader for the openness and directness with which he conducted their interactions.

“I want to thank you for the forthrightness with which you have dealt with me as the Majority Leader.”

Mr Ayariga also expressed hope that he would be able to establish a similarly productive relationship with his successor James Agalga.

Mr Ayariga said despite political disagreements and frequent exchanges between the Majority and Minority sides, he genuinely appreciated the working relationship they developed.

“I honestly, honestly enjoyed your questions.”

He also described Mr Afenyo-Markin as resilient and someone who remained persistent even when faced with opposition.

“I know that you are very resilient. You never give up.”

Mr Ayariga noted that although the Minority side could be vocal and sometimes create intense debate in the Chamber, its members also supported parliamentary business when necessary.

He said the Minority had on occasions supported government proposals and helped ensure that approvals and other parliamentary processes were completed.

“The entire Minority who would make all the noise, but in the end will support sometimes even support more than my own side to ensure that the trials are passed, approvals are given.”

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