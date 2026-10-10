World Cup visa scandal: People have leveraged public office to facilitate fraud – Senyo Hosi

Convener of the OneGhana Movement and Trustee of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey, has accused individuals of exploiting public office to facilitate alleged fraud in the controversy surrounding visa applications linked to Ghana’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He has called for accountability for all those found culpable, insisting that the matter should not be reduced to political exchanges over the role of Sports Minister Kofi Adams.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, October 10, Mr Hosi said the focus should be on allegations that individuals used their positions and connections to facilitate visa applications and collect money from unsuspecting applicants.

Mr Hosi added that reports of people allegedly being defrauded should be central to the public discussion, rather than political arguments over which officials should resign.

“The core matter here is that people have leveraged public office to facilitate fraud. People have been defrauded, citizens’ money have been collected, and investigation is ongoing. That is the conversation we should have,” he said.

His comments follow allegations that about US$623,000 was received from prospective travellers seeking assistance with visa and travel arrangements for the World Cup.

President John Dramani Mahama asked the National Sports Authority Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah to step aside, with Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong appointed acting Director-General.

At the back of these developments, Mr Hosi also challenged political parties to examine the values they promote among their members, arguing that the alleged conduct raises concerns about the use of political influence to secure travel opportunities.

Mr Hosi said the controversy reflected a broader problem with public attitudes towards accountability and the use of personal connections to gain access to opportunities.

He urged President John Mahama to ensure that the matter is addressed, warning that failure to deal with the alleged wrongdoing could damage public confidence in his administration.

“I am begging you in the name of God, John Mahama, if you don't deal with this thing to the end, you will be a two-time disgrace to your presidency,” he said.

Mr Hosi, however, cautioned against making the Sports Minister the sole focus of the controversy, arguing that officials who receive information from state institutions may have reasonable grounds to rely on the accuracy of what they are given, subject to the circumstances.

He questioned claims that the minister was complicit or negligent in relation to a list of visa applicants, arguing that the public debate should instead establish who facilitated the alleged scheme and who should be held responsible.

The controversy has intensified following the suspension of National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah amid allegations of irregularities involving visa applications linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The matter is under police investigation.

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