Gov’t targets recruitment of 16,500 health professionals in 2026

Government says it plans to recruit 16,500 health professionals in 2026, as it steps up efforts to address staffing gaps and improve healthcare delivery across the country.

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo says financial clearance has been secured ahead of the recruitment exercise to ensure newly employed health workers do not have to work without pay.

Speaking at the Ghana Health and Labour Summit 2026 at the University of Ghana, Legon, she said the planned recruitment forms part of broader efforts to address the challenges facing Ghana’s health sector, including unemployment among trained professionals and the migration of skilled workers.

“Government plans to recruit 16,500 health professionals in 2026, and with financial clearance secured ahead of recruitment, so that no new recruit works without pay,” she said.

The announcement comes amid concerns about the country’s ability to retain skilled professionals, with some health facilities struggling with staffing shortages while trained workers remain unemployed.

Ms Bampoe Addo said improving recruitment alone would not resolve the talent-retention crisis, stressing the need to create working environments that encourage professionals to build their careers in Ghana.

Representing the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Chief Labour Officer Dauda Ibrahim Braimah said workers’ decisions to remain in the country are influenced by more than salary levels.

“Ultimately, retention depends on quality of life, including housing, security, transportation, and workplace culture,” he said.

He said the Labour Ministry was pursuing reforms to strengthen labour market governance, improve working conditions and expand access to decent employment opportunities.

The Ministry is also working with social partners to ensure labour laws and institutions respond to changing workplace realities, including technological developments and evolving employment expectations.

Mr Braimah called for collective action from government, employers, educational institutions, professional associations and workers to address the challenge.

He said employers must invest in their workforce, while educational institutions align training with labour market demands and workers commit to continuous professional development.

The Ghana Health and Labour Summit 2026 brought together policymakers, labour representatives, employers, researchers and professionals to discuss strategies for improving workplace wellness and addressing Ghana’s talent-retention challenges.

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