Football

Late Solanke strike salvages 10-man Spurs draw at Man United

Source: BBC  
  10 October 2026 7:31pm
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Dominic Solanke scored in stoppage time to salvage a point for 10-man Tottenham as they snatched a draw against Manchester United in a feisty encounter at Old Trafford.

It looked as if United were about to pile more misery on the visitors following their pitiful start to the Premier League season when Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Spurs when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off five minutes later for headbutting Luke Shaw, who had shoved him over after a reckless challenge from the Uruguay midfielder.

But Solanke, who was captaining Tottenham for the first time, nodded Sandro Tonali's cross into the back of the net in the second minute of added time to lift Spurs off the bottom of the table.

Roberto de Zerbi's side remain winless, however, and stay in the relegation zone - above both Fulham and Coventry City - with just three points from the first six games.

United have suffered their own shaky start to the campaign with just one victory and a sluggish first-half performance was met with boos by the home fans on Saturday.

They were much improved after the break, but jeers once again echoed around Old Trafford at full-time. This was the second successive league game they have dropped points against a team that were reduced to 10 men - following their 1-0 derby defeat by Manchester City last month.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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