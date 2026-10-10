GPRTU wants full TRAFFITECH-GH implementation to start in 2027

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union has asked the police to postpone the full implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH to 2027, citing concerns over inadequate preparation and public education ahead of the November 1 rollout.

The union's Deputy Public Relations Officer, Samuel Amoah, said the necessary infrastructure and enforcement equipment must be ready before the system is implemented.

Speaking in a television interview with Channel One News on Friday, [October 9], he acknowledged the system's potential to improve road discipline but questioned whether the authorities were adequately prepared.

"It is very good they are bringing it just to make sure that there will be sanity on our roads. Drivers will comply. Police will also not be disturbing drivers or taking money from drivers but the question is, the infrastructure they have to put in place, are they ready?" he questioned.

Mr Amoah said some police officers he had spoken to did not fully understand how the system would operate. "Trust me, I once spoke to some police personnel. They don't even understand the whole thing," he said.

He urged the authorities to use the remaining time to educate motorists and ensure officers were adequately prepared before enforcement begins.

"If the authorities can even push it to the end of the year so that we can start from next year, so that effective education and sensitisation will be done," he added.

Mr Amoah also called for the necessary devices to be made available to help police officers check drivers' licences and other documents.

He cautioned against focusing primarily on revenue from traffic offences, saying the system should prioritise road safety and compliance.

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