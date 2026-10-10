ITF J100: America’s Wright wins J100 Accra Girls’ Singles Title

Third-seeded American Sydney Wright proved unstoppable at the ITF J100 Accra, concluding a six-week tournament run by defending her girls’ singles title in a thrilling final against Zimbabwe’s Kuzivaishe Chappa.

Wright reached her second consecutive Accra final after beating Poland’s top seed Alisha Ndukwu in a dramatic three-set semifinal.

Following her victory over Ndukwu in the previous week's championship match, a long, three-hour and 40 minute battle.

Wright showed great confidence once again.

In a tough match lasting 2 hours and 48 minutes, the American fought back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Standing in Wright’s way was Chappa, who delivered a strong performance to eliminate seventh seed Parish Nikhil Shinde of India.

The Zimbabwean won a close first set in a tiebreak before Shinde took the second.

Staying focused on the final set, Chappa got a late break to claim a hard-fought 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 victory.

For Chapepa, reaching the singles final offered a chance at redemption after losing a close double final the week before alongside her sister, Kudzai Erin Patience Chapepa, against Ndukwu and Yelyzaveta Kolesova (7-6(4), 6-3).

In the Girls’ Singles final on October 10, Sydney Wright proved too strong, defeating Kuzivaishe Chappa in a fast and dominant performance giving Chappa no space to breathe in a 6-2, 6-0 victory to claim back-to-back J100 Accra Girls’ Singles titles.

The singles triumph completed a doubles sweep for Wright, who also lifted a trophy on October 9, alongside her doubles partner Ogunjobi, defeating top seeds Milana Kolesova and Alisha Ndukwu with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 win.

Now a multiple titleholder, Sydney Wright’s dominant week highlighted the big dreams of these rising young stars, who continue to chase global success, break barriers and inspire the next generation of tennis players across Africa and around the world.

Organised by Tennis Foundation Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Tennis Federation.

The ninth edition of the ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour came to an exciting end at the National Tennis Centre, Accra Sports Stadium.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.