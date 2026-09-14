ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors: J60 stage begins in Accra

The third week of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament begins in Accra today, with players competing for valuable ranking points at the National Tennis Centre.

The J60 tournament, jointly organised by the Tennis Foundation Ghana and the Ghana Tennis Federation, runs from 14 to 26 September and has attracted young players from Ghana and several other countries.

It follows a competitive second week, which ended with the J30 finals at the weekend.

In the girls’ singles final, Nigeria’s Goodnews Eyinjuoluwa Aina won the title after Ghana’s Gwendolyn Duvor Klu retired early in the second set.

Klu, who won the girls’ singles title in the opening week, said she was disappointed not to finish the final but was proud of her performance throughout the tournament.

She said listening to her body was the right decision to avoid aggravating the injury and expressed hope of recovering in time for the remaining stages of the tour.

Aina also won the girls’ doubles title with Israel’s Shira Dvir after Klu and her Togolese partner, Gakpo, withdrew before the final because Klu was ruled unfit to compete.

In the boys’ singles, China’s Ruoyu Hua defeated American David Beckles to claim the title.

Spain’s Juan Montes Jimenez and Raul Sanchez Romero won the boys’ doubles crown after beating the British-Ghanaian pair of Denzell Darkey and Jeff Frimpong.

The Spanish duo said they were delighted with the victory and hoped to carry their momentum into the J60 stage.

With the tournament now moving up to J60 level, players will be looking to earn more ranking points and improve their positions on the ITF junior rankings.

Competition continues at the National Tennis Centre in Accra, with the players aiming to make the most of the opportunity to test themselves against international opposition.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.