Nigerian Goodnews Aina crowned J30 Accra champion as Ghana’s Gwendolyn Duvor Klu retires in final

Nigeria’s Goodnews Eyinjuoluwa Aina has been crowned the J30 Accra Girls’ Singles champion after Ghana’s Gwendolyn Duvor Klu retired during the final.

Aina was leading 7-5, 0-0 (15-0) when Duvor Klu, a home favourite, stopped the match, handing the Nigerian teenager the title.

Duvor Klu had battled through to the final after an impressive run in Week 2 of the Tennis Foundation Ghana Open.

The Ghanaian said she was disappointed not to finish the match but was satisfied with her performance in the tournament.

“I’m still proud to reach this part of the tournament. Reaching the finals is still a good achievement.

“I’m also a bit disappointed that I had to retire in the final, but sometimes you have to listen to your body and let it rest, so I’m happy I didn’t let myself get injured.”

Duvor Klu added that she expects to make a full recovery and return to competition for her upcoming tournaments.

For Aina, the victory caps a strong week in Accra and gives the Nigerian teenager the J30 Girls’ Singles title.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.