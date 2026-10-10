ITF World Tour : Patel Wins Boys’ Singles Final at J100 Accra

In an all-Indian clash for the boys’ singles title, Dev Vipul Patel won the final-week title of the Junior World Tennis Tour (J100 Accra), defeating compatriot Om Verma in a hard-fought, three-set battle: 6–3, 0–6, 6–4.

Patel seized the early momentum, controlling the opening set to win 6–3.

However, Verma staged a brilliant comeback in the second, blanking Patel 6–0 to force a decisive third set.

Refocusing under pressure, Patel displayed exceptional tactical discipline in the decider to seal the final set 6–4 and claim the coveted J100 Accra trophy.

With ranking points and championship titles secured, these rising international stars delivered a memorable finale in Accra, leaving Ghana with renewed momentum as they continue to chase their professional tennis dreams.

The ninth edition of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors came to a thrilling conclusion on October 10 at the Accra Sports Stadium National Tennis Centre.

Organised in partnership with Tennis Foundation Ghana and the Ghana Tennis Federation, the six-week tournament reached its ultimate climax with high-stakes championship action.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.