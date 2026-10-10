Government promises support for Kumasi Central Market fire victims

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has assured traders affected by a fire at Kumasi Central Market of possible state support, with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) expected to assess the damage and determine the assistance required.
Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga gave the assurance during an emergency visit to the scene with Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene and Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi.
The visit followed a directive from the President to assess the situation after the blaze destroyed 15 shops before being contained by firefighters.
Addressing affected traders, Mr Ayariga conveyed the President’s sympathies and said the government would consider available options to help them recover from their losses.
“We will put our heads together to see how we can lift you out of this unfortunate situation,” he said.
“When we get the report from NADMO, we will explore every opportunity that exists to support the victims.”
Mr Ayariga said the government, in coordination with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), had agreed to allow affected shop owners to temporarily restore their trading spaces ahead of the Christmas season, provided the areas meet structural safety requirements.
KMA engineers are to conduct urgent structural integrity tests on the affected sections before traders can return to their shops.
The assessment is expected to help determine whether the affected spaces can safely accommodate trading activities while relief arrangements are considered.
The Minister also announced that construction works on Phase Two of the Kejetia Market project, which have stalled, would resume shortly.
He said the project was intended to help address market congestion, although no specific date for the resumption was provided in the statement.
The proposed restart comes as traders and authorities assess the impact of the latest fire and consider measures to restore affected businesses ahead of the busy Christmas trading period.
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