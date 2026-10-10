MamaCare CEO warns unresolved conflicts among health workers could undermine maternal and neonatal care

Maternal and Child Health Expert and Chief Executive Officer of MamaCare by Racheal, Mrs Racheal Hesse Matey, has warned that unresolved conflicts among obstetric care providers can undermine teamwork and compromise care for pregnant women and newborns.

Speaking at the Annual Health Conference at the Korle-Bu Nursing and Midwifery Training College, she said disagreements among health workers and failure to follow agreed clinical protocols could lead to misdiagnosis, inappropriate interventions and poor coordination.

“Sometimes, if there is conflict among the internal people and it is not resolved, the protocols that are supposed to guide us are not followed. This person is saying this, that person is saying that, and we are not coming to one agreement,” she said.

Mrs Hesse Matey said tensions among staff working the same shift could affect patient care, urging health facilities and training institutions to prioritise teamwork, communication and prompt conflict resolution.

She also called on midwives to continually improve their professional knowledge and skills to meet the expectations of increasingly informed patients.

She noted that many women research pregnancy and childbirth throughout their pregnancies, making it important for health professionals to have the knowledge and competence required to provide appropriate care.

“Before they come to the hospital, they know the condition they are going through. Right from pregnancy, the woman is already reading about what is happening from week to week, month to month. So she is well informed,” she said.

“And if you don't have the knowledge to care for your patients, then we are talking about maternal mortality.”

Mrs Hesse Matey further stressed that quality healthcare should not depend on a patient’s social background, financial status or appearance, insisting that every patient deserves appropriate and respectful care.

She also cautioned midwives and trainees against excessive mobile phone and social media use while on duty, stressing the importance of remaining attentive to patients.

Her remarks formed part of discussions at the conference on maternal and neonatal mortality, with an emphasis on the role of clinical competence, professional conduct and teamwork in improving outcomes for mothers and newborns.

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