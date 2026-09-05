Opinion

When war takes more than territory: The human cost of conflict

Source: Williams Agyemang  
  5 September 2026 3:05pm
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The return of children, detained civilians and prisoners of war remains a critical test for international diplomacy.

Battles, territory and military operations often define wars. But their greatest impact is felt by people whose lives are disrupted by displacement, separation and detention.

In Ukraine, Russia’s war has created a serious humanitarian challenge. Children have been separated from their families, civilians detained, and prisoners of war held away from their homes.

At the centre of international efforts is a simple question: Who gets to go home?

Children are among the most vulnerable victims of war. Separation from parents and communities can affect their education, identity and wellbeing. Their safe return requires cooperation among governments, international organisations and humanitarian groups.

For families of detained civilians, uncertainty can be equally devastating. Information about missing relatives can offer hope, while diplomatic engagement can help create opportunities for their release.

Prisoners of war are protected by international humanitarian law. Respecting these protections remains essential, regardless of the wider political context of a conflict.

Diplomacy can help address these humanitarian concerns even when broader political negotiations are difficult. Identifying missing people, exchanging information and facilitating safe returns can be important steps towards rebuilding trust.

The international community must ensure that humanitarian concerns remain central to discussions on Ukraine.

Peace should mean more than an end to fighting. It should also mean families reuniting, children protected, civilians released, and prisoners of war safely returned home.

The success of diplomacy should therefore be measured not only by agreements between governments but also by the lives those efforts help to restore.

Because peace is ultimately about giving people the chance to return home and to rebuild their lives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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