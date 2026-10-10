Health professionals urged to translate medical knowledge into practice to save mothers

Obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Elikem Oklu has raised concerns about the continued loss of mothers and newborns to preventable causes, saying gaps between medical knowledge and clinical practice remain a challenge in Ghana’s healthcare system.

Speaking at an annual health conference at the Korle Bu Nursing and Midwifery Training College, he questioned why maternal and neonatal deaths persist despite the availability of medical expertise, drugs and health facilities.

“Why are women still dying in the midst of all this knowledge? It's because for most of us, we do not make a connection between what we know and what we do,” Dr Oklu said.

His comments come as Ghana continues to grapple with maternal mortality and concerns about the quality of care provided to pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Figures from the Ministry of Health put Ghana’s maternal mortality ratio at approximately 234 deaths per 100,000 live births, while institutional maternal deaths stood at 965 in 2025.

Dr Oklu said improving outcomes requires health professionals to apply their training consistently, particularly when responding to emergencies.

He also highlighted the importance of attitude and institutional culture, noting that empathy and communication can make a difference even when treatment does not result in a positive outcome.

He urged health workers to communicate openly on the wards, make appropriate referrals and renew their commitment to professional duty.

University of Ghana School of Law lecturer Rachel Haizel has meanwhile argued that medical facilities and health professionals are not sued often enough over alleged medical negligence.

She said limited litigation could weaken accountability for poor professional conduct in some health facilities.

“We are not suing them enough. If you see the kind of treatment that some of these health practitioners give to their patients, it's horrible,” she said.

Ms Haizel stressed that healthcare professionals owe patients a duty of care and must exercise reasonable care and skill in line with the standards expected of their profession.

The concerns raised at the conference place renewed attention on clinical practice, patient safety and accountability as Ghana works to reduce preventable maternal and neonatal deaths.

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