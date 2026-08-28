ADB Ghana Medicals: The Ghanaian company building solutions for a stronger healthcare system

ADB Ghana Medicals Systems Group Limited, a specialist Ghanaian healthcare company, says it is focused on transforming healthcare delivery through quality medical equipment, hospital engineering and infrastructure solutions, as it continues to expand its footprint in Ghana and across Africa.

Established in 2006 by Adann Benjamin Diaz, the company has evolved from a medical supplies business into a broader healthcare solutions provider, with expertise spanning medical equipment supply, hospital engineering, construction, maintenance, servicing, consultancy and project management. The company says its goal is to provide reliable, quality, and affordable solutions while supporting health facilities to deliver better care.

According to Adann Benjamin Diaz, Chief Executive Officer of ADB Ghana Medicals Limited, the company's growth has been guided by a simple principle: healthcare businesses must ultimately contribute to better outcomes for patients.

“Our ambition is not simply to supply medical equipment. We want to build a company that provides solutions, develops expertise and contributes meaningfully to the infrastructure required for quality healthcare delivery in Ghana and across Africa,” he said.

From medical supplies to healthcare infrastructure

ADB Ghana Medicals has built capabilities beyond the supply of medical products. Its services now include the planning, management and maintenance of hospital environments and systems, as well as turnkey hospital construction and medical equipment maintenance.

The company says this integrated approach enables it to understand the needs of health facilities more holistically, from the equipment required by clinicians to the infrastructure and technical systems needed to keep those facilities functioning effectively.

This approach is reflected in the company's involvement in major healthcare infrastructure interventions.

One current example is the development of the new specialist cardiology facility at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi. The significance of such infrastructure is considerable. KATH had operated for decades without a catheterisation laboratory, with patients requiring specialist cardiac interventions often having to travel to Accra. The new centre is intended to bring advanced cardiac care closer to patients in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

A vision beyond Ghana

For Diaz, the long-term objective is to establish ADB Ghana Medicals as a trusted Ghanaian healthcare solutions company with a footprint beyond the country's borders.

The company's stated vision is to become a recognised leader and first choice in medical equipment, healthcare consumables and related solutions, while expanding into other West African markets and beyond.

“We believe indigenous companies have an important role to play in solving Africa's healthcare challenges. Our responsibility is to build the expertise, systems and partnerships that allow us to deliver at the highest possible standard,” Diaz said.

With healthcare infrastructure increasingly at the centre of Ghana's development agenda, Adann Benjamin Diaz and ADB Ghana Medicals Limited are positioning themselves as part of that conversation, building a company whose measure of success goes beyond commercial growth to the quality, reliability and impact of the healthcare solutions it delivers.

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