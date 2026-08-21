ADB Ghana Medicals constructing and equipping new Cardiothoracic Centre at Komfo Anokye

Audio By Carbonatix
ADB Ghana Medicals Limited is constructing and equipping a new Cardiothoracic Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) as part of efforts to expand access to specialised cardiac and thoracic care in Ghana.
Construction is progressing steadily, six weeks after the official sod-cutting ceremony for the project, which commenced in January.
The project is expected to provide the hospital with enhanced infrastructure and equipment for the delivery of advanced cardiothoracic services.
A recent technical working visit to the project site provided stakeholders with an opportunity to assess progress and review key structural and infrastructure requirements.
The delegation was led by the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and included the Chief Executive Officer of ADB Ghana Medicals Limited, Adann Benjamin Diaz, as well as technical representatives from KATH and the Ministry of Health.
The discussions focused on power capacity, utilities integration and structural planning, which officials said would be critical to the long-term functionality and safety of the Centre.
Project officials noted that the foundational phase remains one of the most complex stages of the development and requires close coordination among engineers, planners and health administrators.
Ms Darko-Opoku stressed the importance of taking key technical decisions early in the construction process to ensure the project progresses efficiently and meets the required standards.
Project leaders expressed confidence that the scale and impact of the facility would become more evident as construction advances.
Once completed and equipped, the new Cardiothoracic Centre is expected to significantly strengthen specialist care at KATH and improve access to advanced cardiac and thoracic treatment.
The development is part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s specialist healthcare infrastructure and reduce gaps in access to advanced medical services.
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