‘I’m a fulfilled man’—Justice Korbieh on missing out on Supreme Court despite two nominations

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Retired Court of Appeal judge Justice Francis Gyafiiry Korbieh says he was nominated for appointment to the Supreme Court on two occasions but could not make it to the apex court because, in his view, the required processes were not followed.
Despite missing out on the highest court, the veteran lawyer says he considers his career in the legal profession and the judiciary fulfilling, accepting that he may not have achieved every ambition but remains grateful for the opportunity to serve.
“On two occasions, I was nominated by two respective presidents, but the processes were not followed, and therefore I didn't get there,” he said in an interview on Joy FM’s Personality Profile programme hosted by Lexis Bill.
“The system didn't work out the way it should have worked out. That's why I couldn't get there,” he added.
Justice Korbieh, however, said he had made peace with the outcome of his judicial career, attributing his journey to God’s will.
“I think I am fulfilled. Though there are a few things here and there that I think I could have done better, I'm a fulfilled man,” he said.
Reflecting on the fact that he did not rise to the Supreme Court, he said: “I could have risen to the top, the Supreme Court. I didn't quite get there.”
He added: “I think it was God’s will that I got to the point where I got to, right, and I'm saying, 'To God be the glory.'"
His comments offer a glimpse into the career of a jurist who served in the judiciary after a period in public life, including eight years as Member of Parliament for Jirapa from 1993 to 2001.
Born on December 20, 1950, at Jirapa/Kuncheni in the Upper West Region, Justice Korbieh was called to the Ghana Bar on September 30, 1976. He marked 50 years in the legal profession on September 30, 2026.
His career took him from legal practice to Parliament and eventually the Court of Appeal, where he served until his retirement in 2020.
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