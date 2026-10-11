19-year-old mason jailed 15 years for defiling seven-year-old pupil

Alfred Mensah, a 19-year-old mason who defiled a seven-year-old kindergarten pupil, has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Mensah, a resident of Awodua in the Western Region, pleaded guilty to defilement and was convicted on his own plea.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Lartey, told the court presided over by Her Honour Bernice Mensima Ackon that the complainant was the victim’s mother.

He said Mensah lived in the complainant’s family house in Awodua and that on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the victim and her younger sibling were playing in the family house.

He said Mensah, who had plans to sexually abuse the victim, intentionally sent the victim’s younger sibling to buy some biscuits from a nearby shop and then gave the victim his mobile phone to play with.

The prosecution said that while she was eating the biscuit and playing games on the mobile phone, Mensah lured the victim into a room and assaulted her sexually.

He said one Mary Yeboah, who was then in the house, coincidentally entered the room and found Mensah having sexual intercourse with the victim.

ASP Lartey said she informed the complainant, and she took the victim to the Awodua police station and officially lodged a complaint.

A medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

The prosecutor said the complainant took the victim to the Apinto Government Hospital, where she received medical attention, and the endorsed medical report confirmed that she had been defiled, and the form was returned to the police.

ASP Lartey said police officers in Awodua then picked up Mensah and handed him over to the Western Central Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit for investigations.

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