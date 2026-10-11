GAEC must retain nuclear scientists for Ghana’s nuclear ambitions – Minister

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings delivers her keynote address

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, has called for urgent measures to curb staff attrition at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and retain skilled nuclear scientists.

She said retaining specialised personnel was critical to sustaining research and building the expertise needed to support Ghana’s planned expansion of nuclear technology, including power generation.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings made the call during a working visit to GAEC in Accra on Friday as part of her tour of institutions under the Ministry.

She said developing expertise in specialised scientific fields required years of training and experience, making it necessary to address factors contributing to staff attrition.

“The fields that you occupy are very specialised, and you need an average of at least 15 years to get someone up to the level where they can actually be productive in this field and be able to do something for Ghana,” she said.

The Minister called for discussions between management and staff to identify the causes of the high attrition rate and develop appropriate solutions.

She said investments in nuclear infrastructure must be matched by efforts to build and retain a skilled workforce capable of operating facilities safely and effectively.

The Minister also expressed concern about encroachment on GAEC lands and called for an audit of lands and other properties belonging to agencies under the Ministry to protect strategic assets.

She directed the agencies not to dispose of their land or other assets without consulting her, noting that some properties could be needed for future expansion and might be difficult to replace.

On public safety, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings called for increased public education on GAEC’s work in nuclear medicine, radiation monitoring, mining, water testing and archaeological research.

She said the public needed more information about the risks associated with living within designated buffer zones around mining sites and other facilities, particularly where radiation exposure was a concern.

The Minister welcomed GAEC’s transition from cobalt-based technology to electron-beam technology and stressed the importance of protecting the public from potential hazards.

She also called for the Commission’s observatory to be made more engaging and for students to be exposed to careers in space science and technology.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings proposed visits to GAEC facilities for students who excelled in national mathematics and science quizzes to introduce them to scientific research and career opportunities.

During a presentation, GAEC identified land encroachment, high staff attrition, inadequate research funding and high utility bills as major operational challenges.

Professor Samuel Dampare, Director-General of GAEC, thanked the Minister for the visit and said the Commission would continue to collaborate with the Ministry to advance nuclear science and technology for Ghana’s benefit.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.