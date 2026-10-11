Crime | National

Man reportedly mistaken for game and shot by hunter dead in forest

Source: GNA  
  11 October 2026 5:55am
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A man identified as Mr Zebio from Nyagbo Konda in the Afadzato South District has reportedly been shot dead in the Nyagbo Kume Forest. 

Reports alleged that the deceased was in the forest picking mushrooms when the incident occurred on Wednesday, when a hunter mistook him for game and shot him. 

Sources told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Mr Zebio died on the spot from gunshot wounds. 

In a telephone interview, Mr Theophilus Doh, the Assembly member for the area, confirmed the incident, which happened around 04:45hours, when he received a call from his constituent about the accident. 

Some residents confirmed that locals usually visited the forest to pick wild mushrooms, snails, and other non-timber forest products. 

Police have confirmed the arrest of the hunter and said investigations had commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting, while the body of the deceased had been retrieved and deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy. 

The Police had cautioned hunters to exercise extreme caution and adhere to hunting safety regulations to prevent such tragic incidents. 

The incident has reportedly left residents concerned, with calls for enhanced safety measures in the forest area. 

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