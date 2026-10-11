Delta-BCI partnership reaches 166,000 people with breast cancer education

A decade-long partnership between Delta Air Lines and Breast Care International (BCI) has reached more than 166,000 people with breast cancer education in Ghana, with over 22,500 people screened and nearly 2,100 suspected cases identified.

The figures were highlighted as the two organisations marked 10 years of collaboration at the 2026 BCI Walk for the Cure in Mampong, in the Ashanti Region.

The programme has also reached more than 70,100 women through targeted rural screening initiatives, as the partners work to improve access to breast cancer information and early detection.

The event brought together breast cancer survivors, healthcare professionals, community leaders and thousands of participants under the theme, “Our Walk, Our Fight, Our Future”.

Sarah Annan, Operations Service Manager at Delta Air Lines, said the anniversary was an opportunity to build on the partnership's achievements.

“Ten years of partnership with BCI is a milestone we are proud of, but there is still work to do,” she said.

She said the participation of survivors, health professionals and community members at the walk demonstrated the importance of collective action in tackling breast cancer.

The decision to host this year's event in Mampong also highlighted efforts to extend awareness and screening beyond Ghana's major urban centres, particularly to rural communities where access to such services may be limited.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President and Founder of BCI, said Delta's support had helped take breast cancer awareness and early detection messages to communities across the country.

“We are grateful for a partnership that has helped us reach people who might otherwise have been left out,” she said.

She said the priority was to reach more communities, address barriers to early detection and improve access to breast cancer information and screening, regardless of where women lived.

Breast cancer awareness campaigns seek to encourage people to understand the disease, recognise possible warning signs and seek medical assessment when necessary. Early detection can improve treatment options and outcomes, although screening does not guarantee that every case will be identified.

The 2026 walk also recognised breast cancer survivors and remembered people who have died from the disease, while acknowledging the families and loved ones affected by their loss.

As the partnership enters its next decade, Delta and BCI say their focus remains on expanding breast cancer education and screening and encouraging more people to seek timely medical attention.

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