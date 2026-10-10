Adamus Resources launches breast cancer awareness campaign in Nzema

Adamus Resources Limited has launched a breast cancer awareness campaign in Nzema in the Western Region as part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Adamus Ladies Association, seeks to promote early detection, encourage regular breast examinations and educate women on the importance of seeking prompt medical attention.

The launch, held at the company's mining premises in the Ellembelle District, brought together female employees, health professionals and other participants under the theme, “Every Story Is Unique, Every Journey Matters.”

Addressing participants, gynaecologist Dr Roland Paaga stressed the importance of early diagnosis in improving breast cancer treatment outcomes.

He cautioned against delays in seeking medical attention after detecting unusual changes in the breast, explaining that late diagnosis could complicate treatment.

Dr Paaga also drew attention to the fact that breast cancer affects both women and men, although the disease is more common among women.

He encouraged regular breast health checks and urged participants to seek professional medical advice whenever they notice unusual symptoms.

The Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Officer of Adamus Resources Limited, Archangel Kaku Bennett, said the campaign formed part of the company's commitment to improving healthcare awareness and supporting the wellbeing of people in its operational communities.

He explained that the company, through the Adamus Ladies Association, had undertaken several health education initiatives focusing on women's health, menstrual hygiene and reproductive health.

Mr Bennett announced plans to extend the breast cancer awareness campaign to Kwame Nkrumah Senior High School at Nsein in the Nzema East Municipality and the Asanta community in the Ellembelle District.

The outreach programmes will provide breast health education and screening opportunities for women and young girls.

The President of the Adamus Ladies Association, Hannah Chemel, urged women to overcome the fear and stigma associated with breast cancer and seek medical attention when they notice unusual changes in their breasts.

She discouraged self-medication and delays in seeking treatment, stressing that early diagnosis could significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Some participants welcomed the initiative and appealed for similar programmes to be extended to more communities across Nzema.

The campaign forms part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed globally every October to promote awareness, early detection and access to treatment.

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