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Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu demands merit-based admissions, appointments at Defence University

Source: Stephen Aryeetey-Mensah  
  12 October 2026 2:23pm
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The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has charged the governing council of the National Defence University of Ghana to make meritocracy and non-discrimination the basis for student admissions, graduation and staff appointments.

He said the institution must uphold the values of fairness, professionalism and discipline associated with the Ghana Armed Forces as it develops into a specialised centre for defence and security education.

Addressing the inauguration of the university’s governing council, Mr Iddrisu said there should be no discrimination based on a person's background, beliefs or personal circumstances.

“The culture of merit and meritocracy, which has always guided the Ghana Armed Forces, must be the hallmark of what defines who gets enrolled as a student, who gets registered as a student, and who gets graduated as a student and who gets appointed as an academic staff or other member,” he said.

He added that there should be no basis for discrimination on the grounds of race, origin, political opinion, gender, occupation, religion, creed or disability.

The minister said the council must ensure that the university becomes a truly national institution that operates according to the highest standards.

The National Defence University is being established under the National Defence University Act, 2026, to provide specialised higher education for the Ghana Armed Forces and the wider security sector.

Its responsibilities will include advanced strategic studies, research, policy development and the award of specialised degrees in defence and security.

The governing council is expected to oversee the transition of existing military training colleges and institutions into the new university's structure.

Mr Iddrisu also announced plans to support the development of the university’s faculty, including a proposed arrangement under the 2027 GETFund formula to sponsor at least 10 faculty members to pursue studies up to PhD or professorial level.

He said the institution must preserve the discipline associated with the military while ensuring that access to education and professional opportunities is guided by merit.

The government expects the university to contribute to national development by improving strategic leadership and strengthening relations between the military and civilian institutions.

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