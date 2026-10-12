National | Politics

Immediate reconciliation key to building united NPP — COKA

Source: Graphic.com.gh   
  12 October 2026 2:47pm
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The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has said immediate reconciliation between the new national executives and their opponents is key to building a united party front.

“Immediate efforts to reconcile with fellow contestants to build a truly inclusive party are highly commendable, signalling the party’s readiness to return to power”, he stressed.

He further called on the national executives to maintain that conciliatory spirit as they formulate strategies for upcoming parliamentary primaries and general campaign operations.

Odeneho Appiah, popularly known as 'COKA ', made the remarks in an interview with the media after the just-ended national delegates conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The conference was held under the theme: “One party, one purpose: United for victory”.

“With a decisive flag bearer and a united executive body behind him, our rank and file will be fully energised to prosecute an effective campaign and offer Ghanaians a strong alternative to the current administration," he said

Reflecting on the outcome of the conference, he stated that the delegates' unequivocal support for the party’s flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, reflects a shared resolve across all levels of the party.

"I am greatly fortified in spirit and conviction that Dr Bawumia will secure victory in the 2028 general elections.

The unwavering unity shown by party members over the weekend is a powerful omen for our journey ahead," he remarked.

He emphasised that the exemplary conduct of all aspirants and delegates demonstrated a deep understanding of the work required to present a formidable front against the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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