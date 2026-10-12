Poor roads choking eco-tourism potential – Avatime Paramount Chief cries out

Audio By Carbonatix
The Paramount Chief of Avatime, Osie Adza Tekpor VII, has decried the deplorable state of roads linking communities in the Avatime Traditional Area, warning that it is choking eco-tourism and stifling economic growth.
He was speaking at the launch of the 2026 Avatime Amu Festival in Accra on the theme "Celebrating and sustaining Avatime as a climate-resilient community through brown rice production and consumption, culture and eco-tourism".
According to him, roads linking Avatime Amedzofe, Avatime Gbadzeme, Avatime Dzogbefeme and Avatime Dzokpe have deteriorated horribly, making it difficult for residents and tourists to access the enclave.
"Mr. Chairman, permit me to reiterate my appeal to the Government and the Ministry of Roads to as a matter of urgency, consider the rehabilitation of the horribly deteriorating roads linking some Avatime communities," he appealed.
The Paramount Chief said Avatime is blessed with enormous eco-tourism potential that could transform the local economy if harnessed.
He listed the famous Mount Gemi, one of the highest human settlements in Ghana, its breathtaking waterfalls, canopy walkway, hilly terrain ideal for paragliding, and the serene cold mountain weather as major attractions that draw both local and international tourists.
However, he said the poor road network is preventing the area from reaping the full benefits.
"We cannot continue to endure the unwarranted losses, neglect and pains in the wake of several promises by politicians for more than two decades," he lamented.
Osie Adza Tekpor VII noted that despite several assurances from successive governments, nothing concrete has been done to fix the roads, leaving farmers unable to transport their produce and tourists discouraged from visiting.
Beyond roads, he used the occasion to make a passionate appeal to Ghanaian business moguls and corporate institutions to turn their attention to Avatime.
He specifically mentioned Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Dr. Daniel McKorley (McDan) and other corporate bodies to explore investment opportunities in agriculture, agribusiness, capacity skills training, manufacturing and banking.
The 2026 Avatime Amu Festival launch was held in honour of the late Pharmacist Harrison Kofi Abutiate, who was described as an illustrious son who served Avatime with dedication and selflessness.
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