Over 10 suspected scam centre kingpins arrested and remanded – CSA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Public Relations Officer of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Benjamin Madro Avornyotse, says more than 10 suspected kingpins linked to scam centre operations uncovered in Ghana have been arrested and remanded.
He said investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of the activities of the suspects and identify other individuals involved in the operations.
Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, October 12, he said law enforcement agencies had seized several electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, for forensic examination to help uncover further details about the suspected criminal networks.
“We have arrested some of them. I think in the last arrest that we did, a little above around 10 of the individuals have been identified as people who are the kingpins that are at the centre of these matters. And they have been remanded,” he said.
Mr Avornyotse added that the suspects were in police custody as investigations continued.
The arrests follow an announcement by FBI Director Kash Patel that a scam operation in Ghana had been dismantled as part of the bureau’s global Operation Blackout, targeting transnational fraud networks.
In a post on X on Thursday, October 8, Mr Patel said the operation had identified nearly US$10 million in losses and 89 victims, while more than 130 people had been arrested or detained. Over 300 electronic devices were also seized.
The CSA has also indicated that many people found at the centres were victims who had been lured with promises of employment and subsequently forced to participate in fraudulent online activities.
He added that authorities are working to distinguish the suspected perpetrators from the victims, many of whom are expected to be repatriated to their home countries.
Latest Stories
-
‘I don’t expect preferential treatment for me, my party or gov’t’ – Mahama to new EC deputies
16 minutes
-
Mahama tasks new EC Deputy Chairpersons to protect electoral integrity
17 minutes
-
Police arrest officer after shooting injures 2 at Ritz Junction
18 minutes
-
‘Delete, retract, apologise’ – Agyinasare urges Ghanaians to take responsibility for misinformation
18 minutes
-
Saudi minister vows ‘serious response’ to Houthi attacks on airports
41 minutes
-
When dialogue fails and strikes speak: Is industrial action the only language government understands?
47 minutes
-
Ghana launches Social Protection Act regulations and Affirmative Action Gender Equity Regulations
48 minutes
-
Mahama swears in Emelia Afi Agbenyo, Joseph Kwaku Asamoah as EC Deputy Commissioners
58 minutes
-
Wetland communities in Northern Ghana face a hotter, flood-prone future as climate risks intensif
60 minutes
-
Sam George tasks KNUST to develop Twi AI model as Ghana plans local-language artificial intelligence
1 hour
-
Poor roads choking eco-tourism potential – Avatime Paramount Chief cries out
1 hour
-
DVLA records GH¢25 million surplus in 2025 as contributions to state funds reach GH¢98.1 million
1 hour
-
Over 10 suspected scam centre kingpins arrested and remanded – CSA
1 hour
-
Ministers, CEOs, policymakers to grace 7th Africa Public Sector Conference in Accra
1 hour
-
NDC sets filing fees for national executive elections, with chairman aspirants paying GH¢100,000
1 hour